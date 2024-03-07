Russia-China trade turnover up in January-February

7 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 9.3% in January-February year-on-year to $37 billion, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

According to the report, China’s exports to Russia increased by 12.5% in the reporting period to $16.8 bln. Import of goods from Russia to China added 6.7% to $20.2 bln.

Russia maintained surplus account, which fell by 5.8% compared with the same period last year to $3.4 bln.

Trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 29.3% in 2022 to $190 bln. In 2023, it reached a record level of $240.11 bln, having increased by 26.3%.