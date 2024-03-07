Zurabichvili plans to stay in Georgian President office until her mandate ends

7 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabichvili has said at a meeting with Georgian journalists that she will continue to fulfill her duties until her term in office expires this year.

"If I am needed in politics, I will stay in it. One thing that is clear is that I will reach the end of my presidential mandate," Salome Zurabichvili said.

She believes that her role as president is particularly important today to consolidate Georgia's pro-European forces.

Commenting on the possibility of pardoning former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, Zurabichvili said that the European Parliament and other organizations are putting certain pressure on her in this matter.

"Pardoning Mikheil Saakashvili is my presidential right, and no one must intervene in this issue," Salome Zurabichvili said.

According to her, there is also a need to introduce a multiparty governance system in Georgia.

"Since gaining independence, we have lived with a one-party governance system one way or another, but it's time to put an end to it if we want to shift to the format of a European state," Salome Zurabichvili said.

Asked about the prospect of introducing visas for Russian citizens or restricting air travel between the two countries, she said that taking such measures today could be viewed as a confrontational step and could be dangerous for Georgia.