Russian and Azerbaijani economy ministers compare notes

7 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov in Baku.

According to the Azerbaijani minister, engaging in discussions with his Russian counterpart presents a valuable opportunity to establish a unified focus in advancing bilateral cooperation.

"The trade and economic cooperation between the countries is on the rise, reflecting the outcomes of collaborative and productive efforts. All matters between us are addressed transparently and constructively," Jabbarov wrote on X.

The Azerbaijani minister recalled a 17% increase in trade turnover between the countries by the end of 2023. Promising areas of cooperation include transportation, tourism, and enhanced interaction between businessmen and the private sectors.