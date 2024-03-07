Georgian President getting more involved in revolutionary efforts - Vice PM

7 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Culture Tea Tsulukiani claimed Georgian President Salome Zurabichvili was “directly involved” in “revolutionary efforts” in the country ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for October.

According to the Vice PM, Zurabichvili would increase the alleged efforts in the remaining months. Tsulukiani noted “nothing is surprising” to see from Zurabichvili.

"She is directly involved, and will probably be more involved, in the revolutionary efforts”, Tsulukiani said.

She noted that regardless of the actual outcome of the elections, it is necessary for the opposition to destabilise the situation in the country, they do not see any other future for themselves.

Tsulukiani was commenting after Zurabichvili vetoed amendments to the election code, approved by the Georgian Parliament, that stipulated transfer of the power to elect the Chair and members of the CEC to the President if the legislative body failed to elect them in two attempts.