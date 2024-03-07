Patrushev: extremist crimes decline in North Caucasus

7 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of extremist crimes in the North Caucasus declined by a third over the year, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said.

"The number of extremist crimes declined by a third as a result of well-coordinated work carried out by law-enforcement agencies and executive authorities in the District," Nikolay Patrushev said.

According to him, almost 450 individuals were convicted for their wrongdoings.

"Over 50 individuals were additionally identified as those on whom information is available about their complicity in extremist activity and 449 individuals were convicted for extremist crimes," Nikolay Patrushev said.

The the top Russian security official said that the issues of ensuring national security, public and political stability in the North Caucasus have been and remain top priority tasks in the Security Council’s work.