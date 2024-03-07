Antalya and Volgograd to be connected by direct flights

7 Mar. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Southwind Airlines starts operation of flights from Volgograd to Antalya. Direct flights will start on April 28. Information about this was published by the Volgograd air harbor.

It is reported that it will be possible to fly to the Antalya resort three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The flights will be carried out by Boeing-737-800. Travel time lasts 3 hours.

From the end of May, the same airline will start operating the direct flights from Volgograd to Heraklion in Greece with a transfer in Antalya. Weekly flights will take place on Thursdays.

Now, it is possible to fly from Volgograd to Antalya by planes of the Pobeda company.