7 Mar. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Armenia and Azerbaijan continued negotiations on signing a peace treaty.

He noted that there had certain problems between Baku and Yerevan, but agreement was reached on some of them. The minister added that approaches to important issues differ.

Mirzoyan also emphasized that the date of a new meeting with his Azerbaijani colleague Jeyhun Bayramov had not yet been determined. At the same time, he expressed hope for early negotiations.