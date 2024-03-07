Sweden to receive NATO membership on March 7

7 Mar. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

US authorities announced that Sweden would receive NATO membership on March 7.

Thus, the kingdom will become the 32nd member of the military-political alliance.

Sweden and Finland applied for the membership in NATO at the same time, in May 2022. However, Finland received membership last April.

Sweden's admission to the union was delayed due to the disagreement of Türkiye and Hungary.

Türkiye was outraged by the lenient attitude of the Swedish authorities towards representatives of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, with which the republic is waging a military confrontation.