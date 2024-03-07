People injured in explosion at factory in southern Iran

7 Mar. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

An explosion occurred at the oil refinery in Bandar Abbas, Iranian media reported.

It was followed by a fire. It is preliminary known that one of the furnaces, which was under repair at that time, exploded. However, the exact cause of the incident has not yet been clarified.

Some media report about casualties. According to other sources, no one died as a result, there are only casualties: these are two people who fell from a height.

Let us remind you that Bandar Abbas is located in the Hormozgan province in southern Iran. The city stands on the coast of the Persian Gulf.