7 Mar. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

It will be possible to get to the Azerbaijani capital by direct flight from Vladikavkaz soon. A new international flight will appear on the schedule of IrAero Airlines.

The first flight will take place on April 1. Planes will fly on this route three times a week — on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays. Passengers will be transported on Superjet-100 aircraft.

In early April, the airline will launch flights to Baku not only from North Ossetia, but also from Chelyabinsk and Nizhny Novgorod.