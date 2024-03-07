Russia extends restriction on currency withdrawals until September 9

7 Mar. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Central Bank decided to extend the country's current restrictions on the withdrawal of foreign currency from accounts.

"The Bank of Russia extended restrictions on the withdrawal of cash foreign currency for another six months, until September 9, 2024. It has been done due to the sanctions against our country, which prohibit domestic financial institutions from purchasing cash currency from Western countries",

the Central Bank said.

The restriction was first introduced in March 2022. It has been regularly extended since then.

Withdrawals in rubles are not limited.