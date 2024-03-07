Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia hold 7th meeting on border delimitation

7 Mar. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the 7th meeting of the State Commission on the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia has taken place today.

The meeting has been chaired by the countries' Deputy Prime Ministers Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan.

"The parties exchanged views on delimitation issues and began agreeing on the draft Regulations on the joint activities of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan",

the Ministry's press release said.

In addition to this, draft instructions on the procedure for carrying out delimitation were discussed.

"The parties agreed to finalize the draft regulation on joint activities of the commissions as soon as possible",

the Azerbaijani ministry said.

The time and place of the next meeting will be determined later.