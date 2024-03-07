Number of direct flights from Russia to Antalya to increase

7 Mar. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Antalya and Grozny will be connected by direct flights operated by Aeroflot and UTair Airlines.

"From April, we will operate new flights to Antalya. During the summer period, flights will be operated twice a week with UTair airlines. Aeroflot airlines will carry out all-year round flights twice a week",

General Director of Grozny Airport Alvi Shakhgiriev said.

The demand for trips to Antalya among Russians increases as the summer season approaches. In March, tourists more often choose to go on vacation in Istanbul.

Antalya and Istanbul are the most popular destinations for Russian tourists.