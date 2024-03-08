Armenian Minister of Finance assesses risks of country's possible exit from EAEU

8 Mar. 10:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Ministry of Finance of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said that leaving the Eurasian Economic Union would be risky for the republic.

He explained that this was due to the country's strong dependence on Russia.

"We have a fairly large dependence on the Russian Federation in various areas: exports, imports, energy and other issues. In any case, dependence on one point, whatever it may be, must be diversified in order to strengthen our sovereignty",

Minister of Finance said.

He emphasized that dependence on one country was undesirable.

"I think it would be risky (to leave the EAEU – editor's note)",

Vahe Hovhannisyan said.