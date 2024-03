8 Mar. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Azerbaijani women on International Women's Day. The holiday is celebrated annually on March 8.

In connection with the holiday, a greeting card with flowers and the number "eight" in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag was posted on the social network. The inscription on the card reads: "March 8 is International Women's Day".

In Azerbaijan, a non-working day has been declared in honor of the holiday.