8 Mar. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian company Tatneft and the Azerbaijani SOCAR signed an agreement on cooperation in the petrochemical sector.

The document was signed by General Director of Tatneft Nail Maganov and President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Rovshan Najaf.

In addition to this, the parties concluded a Memorandum of Understanding regarding joint activities in the oil field, Interfax-Azerbaijan reports.