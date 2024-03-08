Presidents congratulated women on International Women's Day

8 Mar. 12:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leaders of the CIS countries expressed admiration, recognition and gratitude to the women on the occasion of March 8.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video message noted the successes of women in various fields of activity.

"Dear women, you take responsibility for solving sometimes very difficult problems, achieve success, impressive results in a variety of areas, amaze us men with your ability to do everything quickly, promptly and at the same time carefully, taking into account all the details. You cope with a lot of problems and troubles and remain charming and attractive. It is impossible not to admire you"

Putin said.

On the spring holiday, the head of state warmly congratulated the women, wished them mutual understanding with their loved ones and "as many truly happy moments as possible, success in everything".

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated the country's women on the holiday. He posted his congratulations on his social media accounts. The holiday card reads: "March 8 - International Women's Day".

Congratulations were also published on social networks on behalf of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

"I wish every woman good health, good mood, inexhaustible love, joy and family happiness!",

Mehriban Aliyeva said.

The leader of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noted the role of women in the development of the republic and the building of a Just Kazakhstan.

"This bright spring holiday, personifying beauty and harmony, provides an opportunity to express gratitude and respect to the fair half of humanity once again. You play an invaluable role in the development of the country, successfully working in a variety of fields. Your inexhaustible energy and responsible attitude to business invariably bear fruit in any field",

Tokaev said.

He added that many women combined careers and raising children, while others devote themselves selflessly to caring for the younger generation.

"I am confident that the creative efforts of all women in our country will become one of the most important factors in updating the value system of our society and building a Just Kazakhstan",

Tokaev said.

The President of Kazakhstan wished women happiness, kindness and prosperity.