8 Mar. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Ministry of Energy reported that negotiations on future nuclear power plants (NPP) were ongoing with different countries.

Türkiye wants to build two more nuclear power plants in the country. The first NPP was Akkuyu. Another one will appear in Thrace, which will probably be built by China. It has not yet been decided with whom Türkiye will cooperate on the construction of a NPP in Sinop, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar announced.

"There are two interested countries associated with the nuclear power plant project in Sinop - Russia and the Republic of Korea. <...> Of course, Russia and Rosatom are related to Sinop. We have serious experience with Akkuyu, so we want to transfer this experience to Sinop. Our negotiations continue with both sides",

the minister said.

The first nuclear power plant in Türkiye, Akkuyu, is being built with the participation of the Russian side. The work is progressing according to schedule. The first power unit is 90% ready.

Earlier, Rostatom noted that Ankara had "made a political decision" that the station in Sinop should also be built by Russia.