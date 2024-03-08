Georgia and European Union to exchange classified information

8 Mar. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The document was signed by the head of the State Security Service Grigol Liluashvili and the executive director of the EU police service Catherine de Bolle.

"The signed agreement is based on the framework agreement on operational and strategic cooperation signed between Georgia and Europol in 2017 and aims to create a legal basis for the exchange and mutual protection of classified information between the parties",

the State Security Service said.

The organization also noted that the agreement would help the parties continue strengthening cooperation in combating crime.