Türkiye and Gazprom work on trading platform within gas hub project

8 Mar. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Ministry of Energy spoke about the progress in the work on the gas hub project.

According to the Minister of Energy, Alparslan Bayraktar, Türkiye and the Russian Federation continue discussion of the creation of a gas trading platform.

In mid-autumn 2023, it was reported that the Russian side sent a roadmap to Türkiye for the creation of a gas hub, within the framework of which it is primarily planned to open an electronic trading platform in Istanbul.

Türkiye is "working on a gas trading platform for the Istanbul financial center, primarily with Gazprom", Bayraktar said. According to the minister, the project is planned to be implemented promptly.

"We think that we can put this site into operation in a short period of time",

the Turkish Minister of Energy said.

The idea of creating a gas hub in Türkiye belongs to the Russian leader. Vladimir Putin put forward a corresponding proposal in October 2022.