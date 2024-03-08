New tourist complex built in Dagestan

8 Mar. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new tourist complex for recreation on the Caspian Sea was built in Dagestan.

"The tourist complex "Rubas" was built with grant funds within the framework of the national project "Tourism and Hospitality Industry". It is located in the Derbent region, here on the shores of the Caspian Sea",

the Ministry of Tourism of Dagestan said.

"Rubas" is located 20 km from Derbent, the complex includes 10 two-storey cottages. It is designed for 250 vacationers.

The regional ministry also announced plans to open a 50-room hotel in the mountains in the Akhtynsky district next year.