9 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The municipal elections scheduled for March 31 will be Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s final ones under the current legislation, the head of state said as broadcast by local television channels.

"These are the final ones for me. These elections are my last ones in accordance with the law. Following their results, there will be a transfer to my brothers who will succeed me," Erdogan said.

Erdogan was re-elected for a five-year term during hotly contested elections in May 2023.