First wedding in 32 years held in Lachin district

9 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first wedding in 32 years was held in the village of Zabukh of Azerbaijan's Lachin region.

The bride and the groom are both residents of Zabukh - Nurlan Alizade and Gulnar Jafarova.

Along with family members, relatives of the young people, and villagers, special representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Lachin district Masim Mammadov and other officials participated in the wedding ceremony.

The number of people who returned to Zabukh village exceeds 808 people, which is 211 families.