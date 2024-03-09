Qarabag coach presents Bayer coach unique carpet

9 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head coach of Qarabag FC Gurban Gurbanov held a meeting with Bayer head coach Xabi Alonso in Baku.

The meeting took place at the Hilton hotel, where the team stayed.

Gurbanov informed the guest about Azerbaijan, its nature and sights, and invited Alonso to visit the country in the future.

At the end of the meeting, Gurban Gurbanov presented the Bayern head coach with a handmade silk Garabagh carpet.

The Qarabag - Bayer 04 Leverkusen match was held on March 7 in Baku. The return match will take place on March 14.