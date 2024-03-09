Azerbaijan ranks first among countries visited by Russian tourists

9 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Even though the pre-pandemic indicators have not been fully restored, according to statistics for 2023, Azerbaijan ranks first among the countries where Russian tourists go, Russia's Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said during the meeting with chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev.

According to Reshetnikov, there is a large potential for the development of bilateral tourism ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.

The Russian minister also spoke about the draft law that provides for the stimulation of the activity of Russian tour operators organizing tours to CIS countries and noted that the bill will contribute to strengthening partnership ties with Azerbaijan.

Fuad Nagiyev noted that Azerbaijan pays special attention to the development of the tourism industry.

According to Nagiyev, there is a large potential for cooperation in tourism between the two countries, and Russia is an important tourism market for Azerbaijan.