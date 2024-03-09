Armenia plans seeking EU membership

9 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is considering applying for European Union membership, Armenia's foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with Turkey's TRT World television station.

"Many new opportunities are largely being discussed in Armenia nowadays and that will not be a secret if I say that includes membership in the European Union," Mirzoyan said.

EU candidate status

In February, speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan said that Armenia is ready to deepen relations with the European Union and become an EU candidate.