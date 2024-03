9 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara “firmly backs” Hamas.

“No one can make us qualify Hamas as a terrorist organization. Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and firmly backs them," Erdogan said on March 9 in a speech in Istanbul.

The head of state recalled that during his trip to the United States, he told the U.S. side that Hamas is a resistance organization.