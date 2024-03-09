Türkiye and U.S. may resume F-35 jet programme

9 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye is ready for a dialogue with the United States about its return to the F-35 fighter jet programme.

Fidan recalled that Türkiye was part of the F-35 programme and then there was an unfair decision, using the issue of S-400s as an excuse.

He said Türkiye maintained its position on Syria and over the F-35s, saying Ankara was owed jets for the payment and work it did as a manufacturer.

"We are maintaining our position again, there is a nationwide payment that we have made, and we have aircraft to buy," Fidan said.

According to the minister, Türkiye was open to discussing the matter but the U.S. needed to be “open minded”.