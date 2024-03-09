New head of Georgian Interests Section begins to work in Russia

9 Mar. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia has replaced the head of the Interests Section at the Embassy of Switzerland in Russia. The new manager has already arrived to work in Moscow.

The new head of the Georgian Interests Section at the Embassy of Switzerland in Russia begins to work in Moscow, the Telegram channel of the Georgian Community of the Russian Federation reads.

Mamuka Merkviladze was replaced by Georgy Kadzhai.

The diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and Georgia were severed in 2008