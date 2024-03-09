Tourism in Caucasus: Stavropol region promises 2,600 new guest beds

9 Mar. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In the Stavropol region, after the implementation of the projects planned for this year, 2,600 more people will be able to spend vacation, and 2,000 Stavropol residents will have jobs, the tourism authorities of the region report.

According to the head of the Ministry of Tourism of the Stavropol Territory, Andrey Tolbatov, this year, the tourism capacity of local resorts will be expanded by 2,600 guest beds for vacationers. In total, almost 30 bln rubles will be allocated to tourism projects, thus, 2,000 working places will be created.

“In 2024, it is planned to implement 28 investment projects for sanatorium-resort and tourism purposes in the Stavropol Territory with a total investment volume of 29.2 bln rubles,”

– Andrey Tolbatov said.