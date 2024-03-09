Nakhchivan holds first military drills in 2024

9 Mar. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

Today, a separate Combined Arms Army stationed in Nakhchivan conducted major military exercises with the participation of all army branches. They practiced combat operations in conditions of radio-electronic confrontation, capturing the front line of a potential enemy and eliminating reinforcements.

Today, the first military exercises of this year of the Separate Combined Arms Army of the Azerbaijani Ground Forces took place in Nakhchivan. They were aimed at improving the command and staff training of Azerbaijani military personnel.

The drills began with an alarm signal, according to which the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces stationed in Nakhchivan arrived from military units at the training areas, where the personnel underwent a medical examination, received weapons and assignments in accordance with their specialties.

In the drills in Nakhchivan participated the entire Separate Combined Arms Army, including tank units, artillery, air defense units, aviation and special forces. The aim of the drills was to work through combat operations in conditions of active electronic warfare of a potential enemy. The military had to quickly prepare for a clash, including assessing the conditions for battle and the state of enemy fortifications.