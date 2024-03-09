Baku demands from Yerevan to immediately de-occupy captured villages

9 Mar. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Representatives of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev during delimitation meetings spoke about Baku’s demand for the unconditional liberation of a number of villages occupied by Armenia. Active negotiations are underway about four more settlements in exclaves.

The press service of the Deputy Chairman of the Government of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev published today the details of the delimitation negotiations held on March 7 by Mustafayev and his Armenian counterpart Mher Grigoryan.

Representatives of the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that Baku demands the immediate liberation of villages seized by Armenia on the border of the two countries.

The main topic of the recent meeting between Mustafayev and Grigoryan was the formation of a legal foundation for further practical work on the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The press service of the deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani government noted that the Armenian media are actively disseminating fake news about the “occupation of Armenian villages,” the purpose of which is to distract attention from the facts of the seizure of Azerbaijani settlements by Armenian troops on the border and in Azerbaijani exclaves.

“As for the four non-exclave Azerbaijani villages (Baganis Ayrum, Ashagi Askipara, Xeyrimli and Gyzilgajili) occupied by Armenia, their belonging to Azerbaijan is indisputable and they are subject to immediate liberation,”

– the press service of Shahin Mustafayev informed.

The officials also noted that it is necessary to resolve the issue of de-occupation of Azerbaijani settlements located in exclaves: Barxudarly, Karki, Sofulu and Yukhari Askipara. This issue is also negotiated by the delimitation commission.