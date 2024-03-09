Iran shares record cyber victory

9 Mar. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian media collected statistics on DDOS attacks on Iranian servers on the eve of the parliamentary elections on March 1: there were over 150 attacks in total, the largest one approaching 0.5 trln requests per hour. The country's programmers assured that they had coped with all hacker attacks against the cybersecurity of the Islamic Republic.

Iranian media reported about the largest victory in the history of Iran by local IT services over international hacker organizations: on the eve of the parliamentary elections, a record attack was organized on the republic’s servers, which was successfully repelled within 24 hours.

It is clarified that this is a standard, but unprecedented in scale, DDOS attack, carried out more than a week ago, on February 28. The hackers bombarded Iranian servers with requests at a speed of about 490 bln requests per hour.