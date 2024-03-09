Georgian Dream promises to fight in parliamentary elections as a united family

9 Mar. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian Dream leadership is already preparing for the parliamentary elections, traveling to problem regions and promising to invest effort to win. According to Dream’s chairman Irakli Garibashvili, elections are of fundamental importance for the future of Georgia.

Representative of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Mamuka Mdinaradze, said today that the party intends to use the maximum of its potential to fight for votes in the parliamentary elections on October 26. According to him, the party leadership has decided to involve the families of all party members in the campaign.

“In the coming months, we are beginning to prepare for the elections. I am sure that there will not be a person left in the Georgian Dream families who will not fight for a constitutional majority,”

– Mamuka Mdinaradze said.

Today, the leaders of the Georgian Dream visited Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, where the popular support for the authorities is high, to tell the local population about the importance of consolidating citizens around the ruling party in the parliamentary elections.