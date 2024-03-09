Bottle factory explodes in Armenia

9 Mar. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A technological disaster occurred today on the route from the Armenian capital to Lake Goycha: as a result of an explosion of unknown origin, a bottle factory in the Kotayk region partially collapsed.

Today, at about 13:00 Moscow time, a bottle factory exploded, located on the highway from Yerevan to Lake Goycha, in the Kotayk province. Two workers who were in the vicinity of the explosion were injured.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the explosion destroyed a factory brick kiln. The causes of the accident have not been disclosed. The victims were hospitalized.

The exploded plant belongs to one of Gagik Tsarukyan’s former associates, Melik Manukyan.