Moscow to allocate 120 mln rubles for centenary of Ingushetia

9 Mar. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian government allocated 120 mln rubles in the form of a budget subsidy for the celebration of the centenary of Ingushetia, organized on behalf of President Vladimir Putin. The text of the relevant document reads that the centennial anniversary of Ingushetia should be celebrated at the federal level.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Russia issued a decree on federal funding for the centenary celebration of the Republic of Ingushetia. The Ingush authorities will receive 120 mln rubles from the Russian budget as subsidies for festive events.

"In 2024, the Ministry of Culture of Russia will allocate budgetary money in the amount of 119.8 mln rubles from the reserve fund of the Government of the Russian Federation to provide subsidies to the budget of the Republic of Ingushetia,”

- Russian Government informs.

The order clarifies that this is not all the money that will be used to celebrate the centenary of the Republic of Ingushetia, the Ingush authorities themselves will partially finance the holiday. The document emphasizes that subsidies should be used by Magas for the preparation and implementation of activities at the federal level.