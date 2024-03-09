SOCAR, KazMunayGas management meet in Baku

9 Mar. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan continues energy negotiations with Azerbaijan. The heads of SOCAR and KazMunayGas met today in Baku to agree on the transit of Kazakh oil through the Azerbaijani pipeline system.

Negotiations were held today in Baku between the President of the Azerbaijani SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and the Chairman of the Board of the Kazakh KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev on the prospects for energy cooperation between the companies.

In particular, the management of SOCAR and KazMunaiGas considered the possibilities of gradually increasing the pumping of Kazakh oil through the Azerbaijani pipeline infrastructure. First of all, the transit through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline will be increased, but companies also continue to work on the possibility of launching Baku-Supsa pipeline to supply oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea coast.

Speaking at the negotiations, Magzum Mirzagaliyev emphasized that the Kazakh company considers SOCAR as a key business partner. He expressed confidence that the increase in Kazakh oil transit through Azerbaijan will create conditions and mutual benefits from energy interaction between companies and states.