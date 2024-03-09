Armenia shares with Greece defeat experience

9 Mar. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias spoke about the results of his visit to Yerevan: the Armenian military shared information about Bayraktar’s effectiveness on the battlefield. According to him, Athens is using Armenian data to reduce the gap in the quality of its and Turkish weapons.

The head of the Greek Ministry of Defense, Nikos Dendias, told the Greek media about the practical results of his trip to Yerevan, where he was received by his Armenian colleague Suren Papikyan. He noted that the Armenian Ministry of Defense shared with him the negative experience of defeats in battles with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which used Turkish Bayraktar UAVs.

Dendias noted that Greece is interested in gaining such experience precisely because of information about the effectiveness of Turkish unmanned vehicles in combat. Therefore, according to him, Athens intends to draw lessons from the defeat of the Armenian Armed Forces in the Karabakh War.

The Greek minister emphasized that taking into account the operating features of popular and effective drones is necessary in any modern defense program, as they have changed the face of modern warfare, and the Armenian army was one of the first to experience this.

Athens is using Armenian information about Bayraktar to create its own analogue of the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system, as well as to reduce the technological gap in the armaments of Greece and Türkiye.