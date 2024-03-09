State Department announces its version of Blinken-Fidan summit

9 Mar. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Turkish Foreign Ministry website

The US State Department announced the topic of negotiations between Antony Blinken and Hakan Fidan: the parties discussed Syria, the Middle East, the Black Sea and the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement. Information about the results of the meeting and possible agreements is not disclosed.

Spokesman for the US State Department Matthew Miller spoke today about the negotiations between the head of the department, Antony Blinken, and the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, that took place yesterday. According to him, the meeting focused on interaction between the two countries to solve problems in the Middle East, and in particular, the Syrian crisis.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Fidan discussed the US-Turkish cooperation on Syria and achieving lasting peace in the Middle East,”

– Matthew Miller said.

Blinken and Fidan also talked about promoting the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement and ensuring security in the Black Sea region.

Miller added that the ministers discussed the possibilities of increasing trade turnover between Türkiye and the United States and the US investment in the Turkish economy.