Netanyahu refuses to listen to Erdogan

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the harsh criticism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with an equally sharp rebuke, emphasizing that Tel Aviv is not interested in the opinions of those who defend Hamas.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu responded today to yet another accusation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan by asserting that Tel Aviv complies with the law in its military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

He also stressed that the Israeli authorities will not listen to statements from Ankara, since the Turkish authorities support Hamas.

“Israel, which adheres to the laws of war, will not listen to the moral sermons of Erdoğan, who supports the murderers and rapists of the Hamas terrorist organization,”

– Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The Israeli prime minister did not fail to respond to Erdoğan’s offensive comparisons of the Jewish state with Germany during World War II by accusing the Turkish leader of exterminating Kurds and political opponents.