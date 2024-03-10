Ancient Turkic monuments to be studied by Russian archaeologists in Kazakhstan

10 Mar. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ilya Merts, an expert at the Big Altai Research Center and a member of the Kazakh Institute of Archeology, spoke about the large-scale expedition of archaeologists from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan planned for August in the Pavlodar region. Its goal will be the sites of Turkic nomads in the Akkain tract (Kalmakkyrgan massif).

"This year, we plan to explore part of the structures further, carry out a complete opening and recording of objects. We also plan to carry out work on a larger scale at a similar neighbouring monument, which has received the name "Akkain-4 Settlement"",

Ilya Merz said

The scientist emphasized that this would be the first full-fledged scientific excavations of ancient Turkic monuments in Kazakhstan. They will make it possible to establish more accurate dates for nomadic settlements in Akkain, TASS writes.

In parallel, Altai State University will launch an expedition in Kyrgyzstan, where similar excavations of Turkic monuments will take place in the Kochkor Valley. Scientists are interested in reconstructing the life and contacts of nomadic Turks with settled inhabitants of the region, their agricultural technologies in the foothills. Turkic objects will be scanned and catalogued.