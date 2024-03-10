Tokayev: Relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on rise

10 Mar. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that current relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were on the rise.

"Systematic work is underway to build up contacts in political, trade and economic, transit and transport, energy, agricultural, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres",

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President noted that during the visit to Azerbaijan, which would take place on March 11-12, the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council would be held.

Tokayev said that since 2020, Baku and Astana had increased trade turnover almost fivefold (from $109 million to $529 million). He added that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan would continue to increase the volume.

According to the President, over the past 1.5 years, countries have concluded about 40 bilateral agreements. Tokayev also announced another package of documents during the visit.

The leader of the Republic of Kazakhstan emphasized that Astana and Baku strived to create strong strategic and allied relations.