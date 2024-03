10 Mar. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

An explosion occurred in a two-storey house in Tehran, causing the destruction of a neighbouring building, Mehr reports.

According to Jalal Maleki, an employee of the Municipal Fire Service of the Iranian capital, the explosion occurred on Rey Street. Rescuers are working at the scene.

He also said that there could be people under the rubble. However, Maleki did not talk about the reasons for the explosion in Tehran.