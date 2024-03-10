Germany and Netherlands become Russian main partners in EU

10 Mar. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Germany and the Netherlands have become Russia's main trading partners in Europe at the end of 2023, RIA Novosti writes, citing data from the Federal Customs Service.

Trade turnover with EU countries fell almost three times. It amounted to $96 billion. The main trading partners are Germany ($12.2 billion), the Netherlands (almost $10 billion) and Italy ($9.4 billion).

Among the countries belonging to the European Union, trade turnover was more than $5 billion with Hungary, Belgium, Poland, France and Austria.

It should be noted that Bulgaria and Croatia increased supplies of goods to Russia despite the restrictions. The supplies increased to $500 million and $220 million, respectively. Trade turnover with Bulgaria amounted to $4 billion, and the turnover with Croatia amounted to $300 million.

In addition to this, Russia's trade turnover with Switzerland amounted to almost $7 billion. Russian turnover with Serbia and the UK amounted to $2.9 billion and 1.1 billion, respectively.