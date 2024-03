11 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake has been registered south from the Antalya coast in Turkey.

According to Turkey’s emergencies authority, the earthquake’s epicenter was located some 10 kilometers off he coastline near the city of Demre, a popular vacationing destination. The epicenter with a depth of 35 km was in the sea.

Tremors were also felt in other cities of the Antalya province.

According to the governor of the province, no casualties or damage were reported.