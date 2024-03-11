Washington ready to work with Ankara on Baku-Yerevan dialogue

11 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States and Türkiye committed to work together to promote a balanced and lasting peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the statement following the 7th meeting of the Türkiye-U.S. Strategic Mechanism reads.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan presided over the 7th meeting of the U.S.-Türkiye Strategic Mechanism on March 7-8, 2024, in Washington.

It was noted that the Strategic Mechanism featured open, collaborative, strategic discussions led by senior-level officials from the U.S. Department of State and Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 7, followed by a meeting between Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan on March 8.