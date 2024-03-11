Azerbaijani and Kazakh business organizations reach mutual understanding

11 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The second meeting of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh Business Council was in Baku.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed durig the meeting between chairman of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan "Atameken" Murat Karymsakov and President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs Organizations of Azerbaijan, Mammad Musayev.

Musayev has encouraged Kazakhstan's agrarians to actively engage in annual international conferences on sustainable agricultural development and appropriate bilateral cooperation with Baku.

He noted the positive relationship with Kazakh colleagues via the Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) and Islamic groups. Musayev also highlighted the two countries' growing trading relationship. According to him, if the trade turnover in 2021 was $332 million, in 2023 it exceeded $530 million, with further development potential.

The event also featured speeches and discussions on the development of trade relations between the countries.

The participants recognized the significance of businesspeople in promoting international relations and stressed the necessity of the business council in expanding direct contact between businesses and implementing cooperative projects.

The event continued with bilateral meetings between entrepreneurs.