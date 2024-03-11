Israel preparing more jail cells for terrorists

11 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security meeting at the IDF Central Headquarters in Tel Aviv to discuss the lack of room for security prisoners.

Netanyahu instructed the Israeli Finance, Defense and National Security Ministries to urgently prepare thousands of places of confinement for new detainees and prisoners.

"The IDF and Shin Bet presented their estimates that in the year 2024, thousands of terrorists will be arrested in Gaza and Judea and Samaria," the statement reads.

During the meeting the Israel Prisons Service presented its plan for these preparations, relying on new systems for the short and medium term.