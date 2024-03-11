Tokayev congratulates Kazakh people on beginning of Ramadan

11 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

"I congratulate you on the beginning of the month of Ramadan, which has special significance for our people. This is a time when Muslim unity and solidarity shine through," Tokayev said.

According to him, the month of Ramadan calls for spiritual cleansing, helping those in need, and charity, thus promoting universal ideals.

The President noted that peace and harmony will reign and will overcome any challenges in a country where religious and cultural traditions are respected.