Kazakh President arrives in Baku

11 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: the Azerbaijani president's website

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Azerbaijan for a state visit on March 11.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Kazakh President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.

© Photo: the Azerbaijani president's website

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Kazakh President, who saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor. The state anthems of the Republics of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were played.

The presidents posed for official photos and started a meeting in a limited format.